Eugene T. "Gene" Kros
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Kros, Eugene "Gene" T.

August 6, 1939 - November 19, 2020

Age 81 of Weston, NE.

Family MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 24, 10am at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St. Weston, NE 68070. VISITATION: Monday, November 23, 5-7pm, with a Knights of Columbus ROSARY at 7pm, all at the Church. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery, Bellevue, NE.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME

211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St, Weston, Nebraska
Nov
23
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St, Weston, Nebraska
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St, Weston, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
