Sherrett, Michael B.
November 19, 2020
Preceded in death by son, Matthew Sherrett; brother, Everette; and sister, Phyllis. Survived by wife of 37 years, Linda M. Sherrett; children: Linella Matt (David), Terry Sherrett (Renee), and Kelly Goetz (Joe); seven grandchildren; and two nieces.
No Services.
