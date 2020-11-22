Koory, Shirley M.
December 4, 1938 - November 19, 2020
Age 81 of Omaha. Shirley is survived by husband, Murphy; sons, Scott (Stephanie), and Don (Charity) Koory; daughters, Pam (Brian) Workman, and Victoria (David) Haskins; brother, Bud Mahan; sisters, Joan Sallach and Sally Martin; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
GATHERING of Family and Friends: Sunday, December 6, from 2-4pm at Braman Mortuary-Southwest Chapel, 144th and Harrison. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.