Kordik, Deanna M.
Age 81 - November 19, 2020
Lincoln, NE. She was born to Daniel and Carita (Ritchie) Umbach. Deanna graduated College of St. Mary, and Holy Name High School in Omaha. She was an office manager for Arctic Air Conditioning, Super Mom, and an accomplished hobby baker that accumulated over 2,000 cookbooks.
Condolences online at roperandsons.com
ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES
4300 O St.,Lincoln, NE (402) 476-1225 | www.roperandsons.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.