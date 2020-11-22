Rosenboom, Christine L.



November 26, 1947 - November 18, 2020



Preceded in death by daughter, Wanda Gladden; mother, Inez Schneider; step-father, Bud Schneider; brother, James R. Galvin; brothers-in-law, George Ely and Fred Hardman; and previous husband, Genaro J. "Snookie" Macias. Survived by daughters, Tamara (Johnny) Cooperrider and Monica (Ray) Sempek; son, Genaro John (Andrea) Macias III; husband, Charles Rosenboom; siblings, Sara Hardman, Mary Ely, Louis (Carole) Galvin, Patricia Allison, Shirley Ellison, and Frank (Susan) Schneider; god-daughter, Kelli Allison; 26 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends who are considered family.



FUNERAL and CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE to be held Mother's Day 2021 (Next Spring to keep everyone safe). In lieu of flowers, Donations to the family can be sent to the Funeral Home in care of Christine Rosenboom.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.