Bouckhuyt, Gary P.August 13, 1949 - November 20, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Annabell. Survived by wife Marty; son Brian; sisters, Pamela Benson (Bob), Nancy Moore; nephews, Alex Lundy (Tiffany), Kenny Moore (Tiffany).MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 24th, 10:30am, St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 215 N. 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE, with VISITATION starting at 9:30am. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and hit the "View Live Cast" buttonHEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com