Ratigan, Thomas E. "Tom"



Age 75 - November 8, 2020



Tom was born to Pat and Addie Ratigan in Panama, IA and was preceded in death by parents; and sister, Patty. Survived by children: Melody Schweitzer, Cindy Ackerman, Todd (Dana) Ratigan, Troy Ratigan, Tasha Ratigan, and Tera Ratigan and partner of 20 years, Lori Gilmore; 21 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Janet Block, James Ratigan, Gary Ratigan, and Denny Ratigan; also many nieces, nephews, and friends. Tom resided in Omaha and was an independent business owner. He operated Ratigan Carpet Installation for many years and completed his working career as owner of Ratigan's Pheasant Tavern. He was very generous to family and friends and loved by all. He will be greatly missed.



Due to covid a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.