Anderson, Mary



February 3, 1934 - November 11, 2020



Mary has fulfilled her last wish to live in Idaho with her daughter, Rynea and son-in-law, Joe. It was there that she went Home to Jesus on November 11, 2020. Mary will be remembered best for her love of her family, Sunday School teacher, square dancing, community volunteering and compassion for animals. Mary will be greatly missed by her family: daughters, Rynea (Joe), and Kim; and the son she claimed as hers, Mike; grandchildren: Jody (Mike), Drew (Brandy), Kerry (Chris), Erin (John), Rachel, Joey, and Travis; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends.



A Private Graveside Service will be held at Westlawn-Hillside Cemetery to be determined at a later date.



