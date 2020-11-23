Menu
Robert J. Wichert
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Wichert, Robert J.

January 1, 1940 - November 20, 2020

Preceded in death by son, Tom; and sisters, Marian DeLuca and Marguerite Wiegand. Survived by wife, Judy; children, Loretta (Larry) Houlton, Mike (Jeri), Jane (Evan) Gurney, and Paula (Jim) Sullivan; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren; and brother, Tom (Collette).

VISITATION begins Monday 5pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. FUNERAL: Tuesday 11am at St. Thomas More Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Thomas More Church, or Poor Clare Nuns. Services will be live streamed on the Funeral Home's website.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Loretta and family: I am so sorry about your Dad. Sending prayers and hugs. Please let me know if you need anything
Sharon Dotu
November 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you Judy and the entire family. We have great memories of Bob and his jovial personality.
Bill & Jan Johanek
November 22, 2020