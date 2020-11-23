Menu
Sandra Kaye Prucha
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Prucha, Sandra Kaye

November 6, 1942 - November 20, 2020

Survived by children, Dion Rhode, Lynda (Chris) Netzel, Becky Perkins, and Tim (Connie) Prucha; brothers, Alvin, Ron, and Andy Hellerud; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life will be held a later date.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
