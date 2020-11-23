Moragues, John Michael
July 8, 1947 - November 18, 2020
John Michael Moragues, 73, passed away November 18, 2020. Born in St. Louis MO, John was the third of seven children of Vicente' and Margaret Moragues. John graduated from Creighton Preparatory School and then was drafted into the Air Force at the height of the Vietnam War. He served a year-long tour in Southeast Asia working as a photo interpreter. He was commissioned as a First Lieutenant after graduating from University of Texas, Austin with a Masters Degree in Social Work. After 22 years, John retired from the Air Force as a Major in 1990. John was an Associate Professor, Newman University as Professor of Social Work MSW Program and was the Director of the Masters in Social Work program that he piloted in Colorado Springs. John's last assignment was with Catholic Charities of Fort Worth at North Central Texas College where he assisted many students in acquiring their degrees through financial assistance and counseling. John dedicated his career to helping others in child advocacy, alcohol and drug treatment programs, teaching, mentorship, and loving people. John met Dena Marie Baker in Omaha, NE in 1966 at a basketball game where he was on the cheerleading squad for an undergraduate seminary program. Dena stole his heart and stole him right out of the seminary. They were married in September 1969. John and Dena filled their more than 51 years together living life in love and faith and creating a beautiful family. John loved his family and was a proud husband, father and Papa. John loved music, acting and his students. He was the drummer for the band "Better Late than Never" and always had a song in his head. John was a member of the Butterfield stage players where he acted in Blythe Spirit, Marvin's Room and Staying In. John was a 4th Degree Knight with Muenster Council #1459 and a member of the Muenster VFW Post NO. 6205. John is survived by his wife, Dena; mother-in-law, Marcella Baker; daughters, Catherine Moragues-McCorkle and Jennifer Bayer (Kelly Bob); son, Deacon Nicholas Moragues (Brenda); son-in-law, Tim Oberholzer; granddaughters, LoriAnn Hood (Andrew), Ashley Harris (Ty), Alyssa Wilson (Cody), MacKenzie Mason and Alexandra Moragues; Grandsons, Kacy McCorkle (Ashley) and Darian Peters (Kaleigh); great-grandchildren, Ryder Wilson, Bryson Geis and Ryenne Clare born November 16, 2020; sisters, Mary Lenherr (Larry) and Margaret Riddle (Billy); sister-in-law, Donna Moragues; brothers, Tomas Moragues (Judy), Paul Moragues and James Moragues (Kathleen); numerous beloved nieces, nephews and godchildren; numerous extended family members and countless friends and acquaintances who shared in his life. Preceded in death by his parents, Vicente' and Margaret Moragues; father-in-law, Elton Baker; brother, Vincent Moragues; and daughter, Jeanine Oberholzer.
A ROSARY will be held 4:30pm, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the family home in St. Jo, TX. The Rosary will be held outside, please bring lawn chairs and face masks, all are welcome. A FUNERAL MASS will be held 10am, Friday, November 27, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 714 N Main Street, Muenster, Texas. Pall bearers are Darian Peters, Cody Wilson, Kacy McCorkle, Kelly Bayer, Tim Oberholzer, and Andrew Hood. Honorary pall bearers Ryder Wilson and Bryson Geis. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in John's honor be made to The John Moragues Memorial Scholarship Fund benefiting the Catholic Charities Rural Vocation program at NCTC Gainesville Campus. Donate online at https://catholiccharitiesfortworth.org/get-involved/donate/
and include John at "Tribute" or mail donations to Catholic Charities Northwest, 905 Holliday Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 with John's name in the check memo; or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org
, 4550 Montgomery Ave, Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 23, 2020.