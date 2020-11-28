Menu
Berna Jean Korff
Korff, Berna Jean

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Today, November 28, 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church. INURNMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Christ the King Catholic Church, Salvation Army or Arthritis Foundation.

The service will be Live Streamed at the following link: https://boxcast.tv/view/berna-jean-korff-zpdfpbi24fqv5l4zrlt1

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
Nov
28
Interment
Resurrection Cemetery
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
