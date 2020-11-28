Wallace, Sr. Marilyn, RSM
July 28, 1942 - November 14, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Gerald Richard and Dolores Bridget (Miller) Wallace.
Survived by her sisters of the Sisters of Mercy; her aunt, Rita Ann (Miller) Catania; and four generations of cousins.
PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Monday, November 30, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Mercy.
