Sr. Marilyn Wallace RSM
Wallace, Sr. Marilyn, RSM

July 28, 1942 - November 14, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Gerald Richard and Dolores Bridget (Miller) Wallace.

Survived by her sisters of the Sisters of Mercy; her aunt, Rita Ann (Miller) Catania; and four generations of cousins.

PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Monday, November 30, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Mercy.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
Resurrection Cemetery
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 27, 2020