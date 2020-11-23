Menu
Lisa Louise Seffron
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020
Seffron, Lisa Louise

March 17, 1968 - November 20, 2020

Age 52, of Omaha. Born on March 17, 1968 and passed away on November 20, 2020 from pneumonia and corona virus that consumed her lungs. She brought love and smiles into every one's heart that she met. Preceded in death by dad, Bill; mom, Marge; and brother, Bill. Survived by brothers, Terry, Rick, and Charles (friend, Leslie); sister, Patricia (Denny Wade); special nieces, Megan Becker, and Marquita Tyler; many other loving nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and adopted Grandma and Grandpa Wade.

VISITATION: Tuesday, November 24, from 6pm–8pm at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, November 25, at 11am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Lisa's honor and how she touched your life to: Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands at http://dsamidlands.org/. To view the livestream of the visitation visit: bramanmortuary.com. Covid restrictions will be enforced and masks are required.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 23, 2020.
Our thoughts and prayers got out to during this difficult time. Heaven truly has a special Angel.
Myron and Stacia Bell
November 22, 2020