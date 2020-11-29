Gassmann, Sr. Mary Miguel, RSM



April 2, 1920 - November 3, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Barbara Gassmann; and brothers, Joseph, Edward John, and Albert. Survived by her loving sisters of the Sisters of Mercy; nieces, JoAnne (Randy) Dalhoff, Mary (Timothy) Reichert, Anne (Alan) Rosenfeld, and Rita Gassmann; nephew, James (Bonnie); great-nieces and nephews: Margaret, John, David, Philip and Anne; and many good friends.



Private Services Tuesday, December 1, at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Sisters of Mercy.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.