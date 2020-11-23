Kunkle, Rodger K., Sr.



January 2, 1932 - November 20, 2020



Rodger was born in Woodriver NE, to Ralph and Goldie (Parks) Kunkle. He went home to Jesus on November 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joanne; his parents; brothers, Ralph and Eugene Kunkle; and sister, Bernice Rohrig. Rodger is survived by his children, Cathy (John) Wells, Rodger II (Laura), Jeanie (Doug) Boll, Jeff (Nancy), and Quentin (Connie); 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; plus two great-grandchildren on the way; brother, Rudy; and numerous nieces and nephews.



MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.