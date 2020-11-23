Ackerman, Taylor Christine



Age 27 - November 13, 2020



Omaha, NE. She was born to Todd and Cindy Ackerman, in Omaha. Taylor had one son, Braxton Wolf. Braxton was Taylor's whole world. She was always so proud to be his Mom and wanted nothing but the best for him. Taylor is survived by her father, Todd Ackerman (Priscilla Warren); her mother, Cindy Ackerman; her siblings, Nicole (Jeff) Hoffman, Joe Hultquist, Michaela (Daniel) Engelhardt, Michael Hultquist, Zachary Hultquist, Tanner Ackerman, Makenzie Ackerman and Kaedan Ratigan; her grandmother, Christy Ackerman; her grandmother, D'Ana Fujihara; and her grandmother, Lori Gilmore. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews whom Taylor loved very much and they her. Taylor's family and friends were everything to her and she'd do anything for them. Taylor was preceded in death by her grandfather, Chuck Ackerman; grandfather, Tom Ratigan; and her niece, Kinsley Ann Kaiulani Engelhardt.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her Go Fund Me page. A Memorial Service will be conducted after COVID.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 23, 2020.