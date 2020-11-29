Madden, Robert W., COL US Army (Ret)
July 19, 1956 - November 15, 2020
Age 64. Preceded in death by parents, William and Charlotte Madden. Survived by wife Barbara; sons, David Madden (Cami), and Joseph Madden (Julie) and their mother Cynthia Madden; daughter Julia Mathemeier; grandchildren, Charlotte, Grace, Conor, Landry and Aiden; sisters, Elaine Gaiolini (Jay) and Kathy "Byrd" Maldonado (Tony).
Due to CDC guidelines, a Private Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 4th, at 10am at Thanksgiving Church. To view video of the Service, go to the Madden obituary at the website below. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors by US Army National Guard and American Legion Post #331. Memorials suggested to the West Point Society of Nebraska and Western Iowa. Checks, memo IHO Rob Madden '78, should be sent to: West Point Society of Nebraska & Western Iowa, c/o Vince Lindenmeyer, '91, 10152 Olive Street, La Vista, NE 68128. Electronic donations, Allocation IHO Rob Madden '78, may be given at the link: http://bit.ly/DonateWPSNE
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.