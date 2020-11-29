Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Col. Robert W. Madden
Madden, Robert W., COL US Army (Ret)

July 19, 1956 - November 15, 2020

Age 64. Preceded in death by parents, William and Charlotte Madden. Survived by wife Barbara; sons, David Madden (Cami), and Joseph Madden (Julie) and their mother Cynthia Madden; daughter Julia Mathemeier; grandchildren, Charlotte, Grace, Conor, Landry and Aiden; sisters, Elaine Gaiolini (Jay) and Kathy "Byrd" Maldonado (Tony).

Due to CDC guidelines, a Private Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 4th, at 10am at Thanksgiving Church. To view video of the Service, go to the Madden obituary at the website below. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors by US Army National Guard and American Legion Post #331. Memorials suggested to the West Point Society of Nebraska and Western Iowa. Checks, memo IHO Rob Madden '78, should be sent to: West Point Society of Nebraska & Western Iowa, c/o Vince Lindenmeyer, '91, 10152 Olive Street, La Vista, NE 68128. Electronic donations, Allocation IHO Rob Madden '78, may be given at the link: http://bit.ly/DonateWPSNE

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Service
10:00a.m.
Thanksgiving Church.
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I sit here tonight in total shock. Rob was one of the finest military officers I served with in over 30 years in the Army and 15 more years at the Army War College. He was one of the very best.
Michael Pasquarett
November 27, 2020