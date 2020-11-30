Hendricks, Mary Jane
February 13, 1925 - November 21, 2020
Preceded in death by siblings, Bill Hendricks, Tom Hendricks, Dorothy Catalano, and Betty Mahr. Survived by son Tim Hendricks; brother Fred Hendricks; many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Wednesday, December 2, from 4-7pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE will start at 10 Thursday, December 3. All Services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Westlawn Hillcrest
Funeral Home
5701 Center St. Omaha, NE
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.