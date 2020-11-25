Smith, Arlene W.



September 11, 1936 - November 21, 2020



Preceded in death by sister LaVyrl Feland. Surived by loving husband of 49 years Harold Smith; children, Jim (Caren) Smith, Theresa "Terri" (Tim) Sims, Kelly Smith, Calvin (Kaitlin) Smith; grandchildren, Harold "Buddy" and Robert "Bob" Sims; great-grandchildren, Rose and Faith Smith; sister, Jeannette Miller; many nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Friday, November 27, 9-10am, Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Memorials in Arlene's name can be made to the Sienna Francis House (1702 Nicholas St, Omaha, NE 68102).



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.