Arlene W. Smith
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Smith, Arlene W.

September 11, 1936 - November 21, 2020

Preceded in death by sister LaVyrl Feland. Surived by loving husband of 49 years Harold Smith; children, Jim (Caren) Smith, Theresa "Terri" (Tim) Sims, Kelly Smith, Calvin (Kaitlin) Smith; grandchildren, Harold "Buddy" and Robert "Bob" Sims; great-grandchildren, Rose and Faith Smith; sister, Jeannette Miller; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Friday, November 27, 9-10am, Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Memorials in Arlene's name can be made to the Sienna Francis House (1702 Nicholas St, Omaha, NE 68102).

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
