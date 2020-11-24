Menu
Kent H. Wilcox
Wilcox, Kent H.

August 14, 1956 - November 21, 2020

Survived by his wife, Rita; children, Blake (Amber) and Karley (Jake); sisters, Janice Cleaver and Mary (Tim) Mikesh; and his brother, John; father-in-law, Kenny Truhlsen; brothers-in-law, Randy (Lynda) and Ron (Rachel) Truhlsen; sister-in-law, Karen (Richard) Madsen; and many nieces and nephews.

VIEWING: Tuesday at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair from 1-8pm. VIRTUAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 10:30am, on Campbell Aman's Facebook Page, a recording of the service will be available later Wednesday at www.campbellaman.com.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home

444 South 17th Street, Blair, NE

402-426-2191 | www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
