Lyn A. Kopp
Kopp, Lyn A.

June 28, 1948 - November 18, 2020

Survived by husband, Rainer "Ray" Kopp; daughter, JoAnn (Karl) Griffel; son, Eric Kopp; grandchildren: Robert Griffel, Sarah Griffel, Angel Kopp, David Kopp, Natalya Kopp, Stephanie Kopp, Blake Paulhamus, Kendra Paulhamus; sisters, Jill (Glenn) Ehrhart, Dale (Jim) Cali; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

VISITATION at Mortuary Friday, November 27, from 6-8pm.

FUNERAL SERVICE with Social Distancing and Limited Seating capacity Saturday, November 28, 10am at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Papillion. Livestream can be found at https://stpaulspapio.org/main-page/watchlive/ Private Family Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to St Pauls UMC - Sunday School Fund.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St.

Papillion NE | 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
