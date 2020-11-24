Kopp, Lyn A.
June 28, 1948 - November 18, 2020
Survived by husband, Rainer "Ray" Kopp; daughter, JoAnn (Karl) Griffel; son, Eric Kopp; grandchildren: Robert Griffel, Sarah Griffel, Angel Kopp, David Kopp, Natalya Kopp, Stephanie Kopp, Blake Paulhamus, Kendra Paulhamus; sisters, Jill (Glenn) Ehrhart, Dale (Jim) Cali; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
VISITATION at Mortuary Friday, November 27, from 6-8pm.
FUNERAL SERVICE with Social Distancing and Limited Seating capacity Saturday, November 28, 10am at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Papillion. Livestream can be found at https://stpaulspapio.org/main-page/watchlive/
Private Family Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to St Pauls UMC - Sunday School Fund.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.