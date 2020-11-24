McEvoy, Robert JosephAge 81 - November 21, 2020Of Ralston. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Mary; brothers, Jack and Bill. Survived by loving wife of 52 years, Connie; children: Julie (Tim) Nieland, Rob (Marti) McEvoy, Amy (Pat) O'Brien, and Stacy Trede (John Zaugg); 12 grandchildren; brothers, Don and Gayle (Roberta); sisters-in-law, Betty McEvoy, Mary Ann McEvoy, and JoAnn Schulz; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.VISITATION: Tuesday, November 24, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, November 25, 10am, at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St.) INTERMENT following Mass at 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors. A Live Stream of the Services will be available on Bob's obituary page on the Bethany website. Memorials suggested to the family to be distributed to various causes in Bob's name. Due to current covid restrictions, a CELEBRATION OF LIFE will also be held at a later date.BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com