Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virginia J. Gonzalez
Gonzalez, Virginia J. (Schlosser)

August 28, 1945 - November 17, 2020

Age 75. Virginia "Jenny" lived most of her life in Bellevue, NE, and spent her nursing career at Nebraska Psychiatric Institute and later retired from the Omaha Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Jenny is survived by her two sons, James Joseph Johnson and Fred (Lisette) Johnson; stepchildren: Corina Morino, Salvador (Elizabeth) Gonzalez, Raymon Gonzalez, Laura (Clarence) Jones, Dina (Angel) Maqueda, Moises Gonzalez; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings: Barbara Lambries, John Schlosser, Wanda Zielinski, and Kenneth (Patty) Schlosser; a host of cousins in Baltimore, MD; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, F.G. and Francis (Sigler) Schlosser; stepson, George Jr.; brother-in-law, Ed Zielinski; and nephew, Michael Zielinski.

Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials to be directed by the family.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.