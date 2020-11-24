Joyce, Sr. M. Esther, OSM



April 11, 1923 - November 19, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Mary (McGuinn) and John Joyce; and brothers, James Joyce and Brother Joseph Joyce, FSC. Survived by brother, Raymond Joyce; sister-in-law, Jeanne Joyce.



PRIVATE WAKE SERVICE: Wednesday, November 25, followed by Private Interment at the Servants of Mary Cemetery. A Public Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at a later date.



Memorials are suggested to the Servants of Mary.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.