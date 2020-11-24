Menu
James Lee Salmans
Salmans, James Lee

October 13, 1935 - November 23, 2020

Preceded in death by Mary and Lawrence Salmans (parents), Rosemary (sister) and Joseph (infant brother).

Papa's greatest legacy is his family. He will be missed by so many. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Salmans; children, Mark Salmans, Jim Salmans, Mary Fischer, Lorrie Morton, Shelly Stromp, John Salmans, and Angie Killeen and their spouses; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Lynn Salmans, Gene Salmans; sisters, Elizabeth Winkler, Beverly Rosso; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no Vigil service or visitation. Private Family Funeral Service: Saturday, 2pm, at the funeral home. Live stream at: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1103372. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 W Maple Rd, Elkhorn, NE 68022 | (402) 289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
