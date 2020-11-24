Ulrich, Mary Catherine
Age 82
Mary Catherine Ulrich, of Lincoln, NE died Saturday, November 21, 2020. Member of St. Peter Catholic Church, PCCW, Welcome Wagon and Catholic Daughters. Survivors include sons, Mike (Ashley) and Dan (Andrea); daughters, Kay (Doug) Bartek, Patty (Kurt) Daberkow, all of Lincoln, and Julie (Jeremy) Groeteke of Johnston, IA; 14 grandchildren; brother, Tom (Pat) Chapman of North Bend, NE; brother-in-law, Larry (Janet) Ulrich of West Point, NE; sisters-in-law, Diane (Tom) Carlson of Lincoln, and Mary Ann (Duane) Klabunde of Kearney; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Mel.
VISITATION without the family present Tuesday, 12am-9pm, at the funeral home. Due to the Corona Virus there is a Private Family Rosary and Mass planned at 10am and 10:30am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Pius X High School, St. Peter Catholic School and Dowling Catholic High School. As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856
it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the streaming. If there are any technical issues, we are usually able to repost a higher quality recording several hours after the service. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love. Condolences can be given at www.bmlfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.