Conn, Sharon Kay
May 21, 1947 - November 10, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Peter and Helen Cosentino.
Survived by sons, Corey Conn of Council Bluffs, IA; Ryan Conn of Milwaukee WI; brother, Peter Cosentino of White Ash, WI.
Private family Memorial Service. Memorials to the St. Francis House, Omaha, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.