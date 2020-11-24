Webster, Michael Gordon "Mike"



Age 55



Michael (Mike) Gordon Webster passed away at Nebraska Medicine on November 3, 2020, knowing he was loved by many.



Mike was born on September 30th in Buffalo, NY. After high school, Mike attended the University of New Orleans for his undergraduate studies and St. Thomas University and University of New Orleans for graduate school. Mike had a successful career as a health promotion professional and had a variety of jobs which led him to live in various cities throughout the years, making many cherished friends along the way.



Mike truly lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures. This included watching sports, especially his beloved New Orleans Saints, traveling, cooking, hosting trivia, visiting breweries and spending time with family and friends.



Mike is survived by his sister, Cheryl Webster Compagno; brother, Kevin Webster; and nephew, Matthew Compagno. In addition to his family, Mike is survived by many near and dear friends who he loved and touched deeply. He was preceded in death by his parents, Angeline Zaffran Webster and Gordon E. Webster.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, November 28th, from 1-5pm, at Infusion Brewery & Tap Room (Benson Location), following CDC and local guidelines in place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Baldrick's Foundation in Mike's memory.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.