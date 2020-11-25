Miller, Gene H.June 3, 1929 - November 20, 2020Age 91 of Plattsmouth, formerly of Omaha. Korean War Veteran and member of the Omaha Live Stock Exchange Board until retirement. Gene is survived by his wife: Joyce Miller of Plattsmouth; two sons, Douglas (Betsy) Miller of Phoenix, AZ, Matthew (Denise) Miller of Prairie Village, KS; daughter, Genette (Steve) Albertsen of Lincoln; three grandchildren, Nicole (Nathan) Mueller of Lincoln, Spenser Albertsen of Kansas City, MO, Blake Miller of Carlsbad, CA; two great-grandchildren: Jensen and Astrid Mueller; and sisters-in-law, JoAnn Carpenter of Bellevue, Corrine Carpenter of Tucson, AZ, and Shirley Carpenter of Moundridge, KS.Private Family Memorial Service. Final Resting Place: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials: Donor's Favorite Charity or Veterans Organization.ROBY FUNERAL HOMEPlattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com