Scarpello, Fred V.
June 8, 1943 - November 23, 2020
Survived by wife, Barbara; sons: Fred Thomas, Anthony James and Samuel Joseph (Susan); daughter, Deborah Ann Moore (Jeff); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; aunt, Eileen Scarpello; sister-in-law, Betty Nicolaison; other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Mass at a later date.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-
DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.