Omaha World-Herald
Gerald McManis
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
McManis, Gerald

July 17, 1936 - November 22, 2020

Gerald enjoyed old cars and spent many years in the Omaha Model A Club. He loved listening to and playing music on his guitar and harmonica. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with his late wife, Karan. Each year they would pack up their motor home and head south for the winter.

Preceded in death by wife of 54 years, Karan Sue McManis, and great grandson. He is survived by his children: David McManis, Donald (Stephanie) McManis, Teresa (Michael) Hammond, Paul (Denise) McManis, Jeremy (Adrienne Ashley) McManis; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Thompson and Lorraine Easter; and many other family and friends.

SERVICES will be held at a later date.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
