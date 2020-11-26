Wais, Mary Ann (Papke)
June 28, 1944 - November 22, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Daniel A.; daughter, Carolyn E. Wais; and sister, Patricia "Nan" Moore. Survived by daughters: Anne Kennedy (Jason), Kathryn King, Rebecca Mass (Jeff); 15 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Theresa Schrad (Chuck), Joseph Papke (Kiki), Rita Mason, Bill Papke and Emil Papke (Patty).
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, November 27th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 28th, 10:30am, St. Pius X Catholic Church (6905 Blondo St.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.