Rasmussen, Ronald F.



October 5, 1946 - November 23, 2020



Ronald passed away after a brief battle with COVID.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Carolyn (Gillotte) and Fred Rasmussen.



Private Interment. In lieu of memorials, please advocate for mental health and WEAR A MASK.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.