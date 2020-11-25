Schueth, Lila L.
January 16, 1933 - November 24, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, John J. "Jack"; and children: Dan, David and Mary Jane. Survived by children: John (Debbie), Jim (Angie), Linda Akey (Steve), Tom (Shelli) and Rhonda Johnson (Troy); 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ivan Novak (Jean).
Private Family Service.
To view a broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage anytime after 3pm on Wednesday.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.