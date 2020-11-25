Kuhl, Virginia L.



August 21, 1934 - November 23, 2020



Age 86. Survived by brother, George Roseland (Joan); children, Lori Baldwin (Alan), Rob Kuhl (Lisa); and grandchildren: Tyler Kuhl, Emily Wiemers (Terran), Brooklyn Baldwin and Ashley Bush (Corey); numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by husband, Barry; son, Gordon; parents, Bert and Beatrice Roseland; brothers, John Roseland and Dave Roseland; sister, Judy Lawler; sister-in-law, Phyllis Roseland; and brother-in-law, George Lawler.



VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, November 27th from 9:30am to 11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Private Family Interment. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Lutheran Church of the Master.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.