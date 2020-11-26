Moyer, Jackie "Jack"
January 30, 1942 - November 20, 2020
Omaha - Preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister; Survived by wife of 56 years: Judith Moyer; children: Steven Moyer, Michele (Donald) Neily, Michael (Erin) Moyer; grandchildren: Kylynn, Seth, Casey, Margaret, Jacob, Michael, Samuel, Dylan.
Private Family Graveside Service at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, IA. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.