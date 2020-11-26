Menu
Jackie Jack "Jack" Moyer
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Moyer, Jackie "Jack"

January 30, 1942 - November 20, 2020

Omaha - Preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister; Survived by wife of 56 years: Judith Moyer; children: Steven Moyer, Michele (Donald) Neily, Michael (Erin) Moyer; grandchildren: Kylynn, Seth, Casey, Margaret, Jacob, Michael, Samuel, Dylan.

Private Family Graveside Service at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, IA. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE

402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
