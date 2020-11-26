Caparelli, Virginia K.



October 29, 1928 - November 23, 2020



Virginia K. Caparelli age 92, Council Bluffs, passed away November 23rd 2020 at Fox Run. Virginia was born in Omaha, NE; on October 29, 1928 to the late Lucian and Agatina (Ponti) Radicia and graduated from Central High School and Creighton University. She was united in marriage to Louie Caparelli on June 30 1951. Virginia worked as a Med Tech at Union Pacific, Cogley Clinic, before retiring from Jennie Edmundson Hospital. She and Lou are longtime members of St. Patrick's Church.



Besides her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by son Michael; brother, Louis Radicia; and sister, Lilia Dignoti. Survivors include husband of 69 years, Lou, Council Bluffs; daughters: Patricia Stivers, Moreno Valley, CA; Mary Kay (Roger) Wilson, West Des Moines, Jeanne (Russ) Pfeiffer, Council Bluffs; son, Louie J. Jr, (Beth) Sedona, AZ; David, Normal, IL; daughter-in-law, Rachel Caparelli, San Diego, CA; 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sisters, Rose Turco, Omaha; Dr. Lucy (Joe) Beraldi, Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews.



OPEN VISITATION: Friday, 12 noon to 5pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Family will not be present for visitation. Private family service with burial on Saturday. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery. FUNERAL SERVICE will be available on Live Stream on Virginia's obituary page @ cutleroneill website. Celebration Funeral Mass will be celebrated after pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Family has suggested memorials to St. Albert School and St. Patrick's Church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.