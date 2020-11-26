Horn, Jerry D.
June 29, 1947 - November 21, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, John and Mary; stepfather, James Ramsey. Survived by wife, Patricia; sons, Ian, Aaron and Jared; grandchildren, Hudsen, Winfield and Liam; brother, Gary (Sharon); sister-in-law, Utana Windhorst.
FUNERAL: Saturday, November 28th, 2pm, West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 1pm. Private Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and hit the "View Live Cast" button.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
