Jerry D. Horn
Horn, Jerry D.

June 29, 1947 - November 21, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, John and Mary; stepfather, James Ramsey. Survived by wife, Patricia; sons, Ian, Aaron and Jared; grandchildren, Hudsen, Winfield and Liam; brother, Gary (Sharon); sister-in-law, Utana Windhorst.

FUNERAL: Saturday, November 28th, 2pm, West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 1pm. Private Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and hit the "View Live Cast" button.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
