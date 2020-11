Sanders, Jerry D., Sr.



November 5, 1934 - November 21, 2020



Survived by his wife of 68 years, Beverly; children: Jerry Sanders Jr, Terry Sanders (Barb) and Jody Lehigh (Todd); grandchildren: Jerry Sanders III (Shelby), Bill Sanders (Erin), Liz Caspers (Dave), Kelly Kabler (Jason), Katelyn Lehigh, and Makayla Lehigh; 5 great-grandchildren: Austin, Braden, Jackie, Colson, and Creighton; various cousins, nieces, nephews and special friend, Connie Claussen.



VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, November 29th from 2pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family.



