Conway, Timothy J.



Survived by Jack and Rose Conway, San Antonio, TX; Bill Conway, Omaha; Terrry and Cuca Conway, Jacksonville, FL; Peggy Conway, Omaha; Denny and Vicki, San Diego, CA; Betty and Mike Suter, Berrieville, AR; and Frank Stoysich and Co, 52nd and Q St., Omaha, where Tim was privileged to serve Omaha's greatest customers for over 45 years.



Please no flowers or memorials. Simply remember Tim and patronize Frank's store as this was Tim's last wish.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.