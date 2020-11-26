Pankievicz, Don Charles Jr.



Age 40



Preceded in death by an unborn child; loyal companion, D'Artagnan; father, Don Pankievicz Sr.; sisters, Tina and Elizabeth Pankievicz; grandparents, Clyde and Betty Sheard and Frank and Violet Pankievicz.



Survived by wife, Ellen; son, Blake Pankievicz; daughters, Isabella, Franki Mae and Evangeline Pankievicz; mother, Deana Pankievicz; brothers, John (Kylee) Pankievicz Sr. and Shane Pankievicz; sister, Serina (Dano) Whitaker; nephews, Alec, John Jr. "Deuce," Kaivyn "Pony Boy," Jensyn, Liam, Beau, Rhett and Kane "Kano"; niece, Kylynn (and her mother, Allison Hytrek).



VISITATION: Sunday, 12noon-7pm, at Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, Bellevue Christian Center (1400 Harvell Drive). To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Don's obit and Stream Service.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.