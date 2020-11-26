Bauer, Elizabeth R.
May 1, 1919 - November 25, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Mary Bauer; sisters, Mary C. Bauer and Anna J. Bauer; and brother, Joseph F. Bauer. Survived by sister, Josephine, many other relatives and friends.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, November 29th from 2pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 30th, 11am, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St.) INTERMENT: St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Mercy High School, College of St. Mary or a charity of your choice
To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
