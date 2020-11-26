Menu
Marlene S. Delisi
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Delisi, Marlene S.

March 1, 1936 - November 25, 2020

Survived by husband, August; children: Marcy Wilwerding (Paul), Mark (Michelle), Toni Stirling (Kevin), Don, Bill and Ann Milbrandt (Todd); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Gordas Whitcomb (Carol); and sister, Donna Johnson.

Private Family Service. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Munroe-Meyer Institute.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel

7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
