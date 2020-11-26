Delisi, Marlene S.
March 1, 1936 - November 25, 2020
Survived by husband, August; children: Marcy Wilwerding (Paul), Mark (Michelle), Toni Stirling (Kevin), Don, Bill and Ann Milbrandt (Todd); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Gordas Whitcomb (Carol); and sister, Donna Johnson.
Private Family Service. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Munroe-Meyer Institute.
