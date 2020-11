Bailey, Leon St. Pierre, Jr. MSgt, USAF (Ret)September 10, 1937 - November 21, 2020MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Monday, 10:30am at St. Bernard Catholic Church with Interment Monday 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family begins Sunday, after 2pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a Wake Service at 4pm. The family requests that all in attendance at all services wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Bernard Catholic Church Omaha, Wounded Warriors Family Support, and Omaha Salvation Army.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory72nd Street Chapel1010 North 72nd Street402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com