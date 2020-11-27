Menu
Alma Thompson
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Thompson, Alma

December 5, 1931 - November 22, 2020

Preceded in death by loving husband, Paul; sister, Nila; niece, Rhea. Survived by children, Pat (Eric) Johnson and Greg (Poppy) Thompson; grandchildren, Colin (Via) and Shelby Thompson; great-grandchildren, Tessa and Bruce Thompson; brother, Darrell (Judy) Darling; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be Monday, November 30, at 10am at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, send memorials in Alma's name to Salvation Army Omaha Citadel Church (3738 Cuming St, Omaha, NE 68131).

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.
