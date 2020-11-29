Mannion, Peter T.March 28, 1964 - November 22, 2020Age 56. Peter was a veteran of the USAF and a longtime employee of Mutual of Omaha. Preceded in death by brother, James E. Mannion; parents, Charles and Sandra Mannion, Jr. Survived by best friend, Debi Roberts; stepdaughter, Rachel Nicholas (Justin); and children, Natalie and Spencer; brother, Charles Mannion III; nieces and nephews: Erin, Ben, Conner, Ian, and Andrea Mannion; fur babies, Dalai Lama and Nelson Mandela.Peter was a friend of Bill W.Memorial Service will be held at a later time.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com