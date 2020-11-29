Menu
Waldine May Mealey
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Mealey, Waldine May

April 18, 1934 - November 23, 2020

Waldine was preceded in death by her parents, Waldon and Garnet Crouch; loving husband, Vance C. Mealey; and sisters, Betty Cassity and June Richards.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Nancy) Mealey and Sharilyn (Ken) Revenaugh; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Jeanette) Crouch; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Memorial Service to take place at a later date. The family has directed memorials to the Nebraska Masonic Home. Burial at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
