Mealey, Waldine May



April 18, 1934 - November 23, 2020



Waldine was preceded in death by her parents, Waldon and Garnet Crouch; loving husband, Vance C. Mealey; and sisters, Betty Cassity and June Richards.



She is survived by her children, Michael (Nancy) Mealey and Sharilyn (Ken) Revenaugh; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Jeanette) Crouch; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Memorial Service to take place at a later date. The family has directed memorials to the Nebraska Masonic Home. Burial at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.