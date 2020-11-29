Waldine was preceded in death by her parents, Waldon and Garnet Crouch; loving husband, Vance C. Mealey; and sisters, Betty Cassity and June Richards.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Nancy) Mealey and Sharilyn (Ken) Revenaugh; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Jeanette) Crouch; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorial Service to take place at a later date. The family has directed memorials to the Nebraska Masonic Home. Burial at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery.
