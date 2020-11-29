Plymale, Patricia J.
November 20, 1934 - November 24, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Dee; parents; 9 brothers and sisters. Survived by sons, Mike, Mark (Cindy), Matt (Anna), Rob (Debi) Plymale; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
A Private Family Service will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11am. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Patricia's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
-Omaha.
To view a livestream of the service, click "watch webcast" under Patricia's photo.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.