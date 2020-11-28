Menu
Glenn J. Krabbenhoft
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Krabbenhoft, Glenn J.

April 11, 1931 - November 25, 2020

Proud Korean War Veteran. Heavy equipment operater who built air strips in Teague and Osan South Korea. Concrete Truck Driver 36 years for Ready Mix.

Preceded in death by parents; 3 brothers; and 1 sister. Survived by wife of 64 years, Lavonne; sons: Allen (Barbara), and Kent (Deb); daughters: Jolene Krabbenhoft, and Glenda (Rob) Skiba; grandchildren: Lisa Krabbenhoft, Cole Skiba, Cody Krabbenhoft, and Megan Krabbenhoft; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

VISITATION at the Mortuary Sunday, November 29, from 1-5pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, November 30, at 2pm at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials to Mt. Auburn Cemetery Association, or Josie Harper Hospice House. To leave condolences and for full obituary, see Funeral home website.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE

402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE 680462231
Nov
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Auburn Cemetery
